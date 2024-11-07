MaxCyte’s Revenue Grows and Strategic Moves Unveiled

MaxCyte (MXCT) has released an update.

MaxCyte reported a 2% increase in total revenue for the third quarter of 2024, with core business revenue rising by 23% compared to the previous year. The company signed six new Strategic Platform License clients, bringing the total to 29, and is considering focusing its trading solely on the NASDAQ exchange to improve liquidity. MaxCyte expects to end the year with approximately $185 million in cash and investments.

