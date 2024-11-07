News & Insights

MaxCyte’s Revenue Grows and Strategic Moves Unveiled

November 07, 2024 — 02:18 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

MaxCyte (MXCT) has released an update.

MaxCyte reported a 2% increase in total revenue for the third quarter of 2024, with core business revenue rising by 23% compared to the previous year. The company signed six new Strategic Platform License clients, bringing the total to 29, and is considering focusing its trading solely on the NASDAQ exchange to improve liquidity. MaxCyte expects to end the year with approximately $185 million in cash and investments.

