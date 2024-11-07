MAX Power Mining Appoints New CEO for Strategic Growth

Max Power Mining Corp (TSE:MAXX) has released an update.

MAX Power Mining Corp has appointed Mansoor Jan as its new CEO to steer the company towards a promising future in the Natural Hydrogen market in Saskatchewan. This strategic move is part of MAX Power’s realignment to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the sector, building on a solid foundation laid by its former CEO, Rav Mlait. The company aims to leverage Mr. Jan’s extensive experience with BHP and Rio Tinto to achieve global recognition in the Natural Hydrogen industry.

