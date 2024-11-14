News & Insights

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 Approves New Share Issuance

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 (GB:MAV4) has released an update.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC has successfully passed key resolutions at its General Meeting, authorizing the issuance of new shares and the disapplication of pre-emption rights. This move is part of their strategy to expand their capital base, potentially offering new investment opportunities for shareholders.

