Mattel ‘very encouraged’ by ‘strong Black Friday’

While speaking at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer and Retail Conference, executives from Mattel (MAT) said: “We had a strong Black Friday. We’re very encouraged by that. We do expect to grow in the fourth quarter and achieve our guidance for the full year. We are seeing momentum across our key brands. Barbie is such a strong such a strong brand. Of course, Barbie is so much more than a doll. Barbie today is a pop culture icon. The movie broaden the aperture for the brand and appeals to global global audiences, men families, adults collectors and Barbie celebrating this year its 65th anniversary. So a lot of activations around that we talked about Wicked and Moana as another part of our dolls portfolio Monster High continues its global rollout also in a very strong position. So this is an important part of our offering.” Near midday, Mattel shares are up $1.03, or 5.5%, to $19.83.

