News & Insights

Stocks

Mattel ‘very encouraged’ by ‘strong Black Friday’

December 04, 2024 — 12:10 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

While speaking at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer and Retail Conference, executives from Mattel (MAT) said: “We had a strong Black Friday. We’re very encouraged by that. We do expect to grow in the fourth quarter and achieve our guidance for the full year. We are seeing momentum across our key brands. Barbie is such a strong such a strong brand. Of course, Barbie is so much more than a doll. Barbie today is a pop culture icon. The movie broaden the aperture for the brand and appeals to global global audiences, men families, adults collectors and Barbie celebrating this year its 65th anniversary. So a lot of activations around that we talked about Wicked and Moana as another part of our dolls portfolio Monster High continues its global rollout also in a very strong position. So this is an important part of our offering.” Near midday, Mattel shares are up $1.03, or 5.5%, to $19.83.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MAT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MAT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.