News & Insights

Stocks

Matinas BioPharma Slashes Workforce Amid Financial Turmoil

October 31, 2024 — 06:58 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Matinas BioPharma ( (MTNB) ) has issued an update.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings has announced an 80% workforce reduction and halted its product development activities as a strategic move to conserve cash following the termination of partnership negotiations for its MAT2203 product. The company is considering options such as a potential asset sale or even dissolving the company itself. This drastic measure comes as Matinas seeks to navigate significant financial challenges and uncertainties in the biotech industry.

For detailed information about MTNB stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MTNB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.