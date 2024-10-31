News & Insights

MasterCard received formal request from EU over anti-competitive behavior

October 31, 2024 — 11:05 am EDT

MasterCard (MA) disclosed in its quarterly report that in August, it received a formal request for information from the European Commission seeking documents and information in connection with an investigation into alleged anti-competitive behavior of certain card scheme services in the European Union. “The request focuses on Mastercard’s practices regarding network fees related to acquirers. Mastercard is cooperating with the European Commission in connection with the request,” the company said.

