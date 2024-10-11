Mastercard Introduces Real-Time Payments in South Africa

Mastercard Incorporated MA recently announced the launch of real-time card payments in South Africa in partnership with ACI Worldwide. This initiative will allow South African merchants to receive faster payouts and empower businesses with better cash flow management and more visibility over their funds. By enabling real-time payments, Mastercard enhances the velocity of money, driving growth and innovation in the South African economy.

This move bodes well for Mastercard as it aligns with the South African Reserve Bank’s National Payments System Strategy Vision 2025 of enhancing payment systems to drive financial inclusion. MA aims to roll out these real-time card payments feature across the globe. New standards and solutions aimed at enabling same-day payouts for South African merchants enhance the value proposition of Mastercard. Moreover, such innovations by Mastercard will aid in attracting more merchants and financial institutions. Improved payment volumes might translate to higher net revenues in the future.

This strategic move is expected to position Mastercard as a leader in immediate and secure payment solutions. Mastercard’s advancements will enable acquirers to process real-time transactions, reducing liquidity constraints and providing businesses with more flexibility. This move will aid MA in driving growth through financial inclusion. MA aims to connect 1 billion people by 2025 to the digital economy.

Moves like this should aid MA in achieving its net revenue growth target of low-double-digits in 2024. Companies like Visa Inc. V, PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL and American Express Company AXP are also bringing out continued innovations to enhance their payment systems. V launched the Visa Tokenized Asset Platform, which helps banks issue fiat-backed tokens on blockchain networks. PayPal introduced Fastlane, aimed at improving the speed and convenience of online payments for merchants and customers. AXP and Boost Payment Solution recently partnered to streamline the acceptance of AXP virtual cards.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Express Company (AXP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.