MasterBrand Reports Sales Growth Despite Net Income Drop

MasterBrand, Inc., the leading cabinet maker in North America, reported a 6% increase in third-quarter 2024 net sales to $718.1 million, driven by its Supreme acquisition. However, net income dropped by over 50% due to acquisition costs and decreased gross profit margins. Despite these challenges, the company remains optimistic about its financial outlook for the year, expecting steady growth in sales and profitability, fueled by operational efficiencies and strategic initiatives.

