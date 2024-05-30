News & Insights

Masoval AS Proposes Dividend for Fiscal Year 2023

Masoval AS (DE:9QP) has released an update.

Masoval AS, a seasoned producer of Atlantic salmon, has announced its proposal to pay a dividend of NOK 0.5 per share for the fiscal year 2023, with the final decision to be made at the general meeting on June 4, 2024. The proposed dividend is part of Masoval’s commitment to share its success with shareholders, leveraging its extensive operations andglobal marketpresence.

