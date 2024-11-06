News & Insights

Masimo price target raised to $178 from $170 at BTIG

November 06, 2024 — 07:29 am EST

BTIG analyst Marie Thibault raised the firm’s price target on Masimo (MASI) to $178 from $170 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat and guidance raise. The firm is positive on how quickly the new management and board are moving to enhance the company’s P&L, and with a backdrop of healthy consumables revenue growth and hospital contracting, BTIG believes Masimo is set up to outperform in Q4 and into 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Read More on MASI:

TipRanks
MASI

