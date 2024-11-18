Masimo Appoints Michelle Brennan as Interim CEO

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
Masimo ( (MASI) ) has provided an update.
Masimo Corporation has appointed Michelle Brennan as interim CEO with a six-month employment agreement, offering an annual base salary of $1,042,000 and a discretionary bonus. Brennan, with over 30 years at Johnson & Johnson, will receive 8,916 restricted stock units under the company’s equity plan, which vest upon the earlier of March 2025 or the appointment of a permanent CEO. This move reflects Masimo’s strategy to leverage Brennan’s experience in scaling businesses and fostering innovation.
