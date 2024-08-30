Marvell Q2 Earnings Beat: Will Strong Q3 Guidance Lift Shares?

Marvell Technology MRVL reported better-than-expected results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025. The chipmaker’s revenues and earnings were above the midpoint of its guidance.

The Wilmington, DE-based company reported non-GAAP earnings of 30 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. Quarterly earnings also came ahead of the midpoint of the company’s guidance of 29 cents (+/- 5 cents). The bottom line decreased 9.1% on a year-over-year basis, mainly due to higher-than-expected operating expenses.

The semiconductor company’s fiscal second-quarter revenues increased 12.8% year over year to $1.27 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.25 billion due to lower revenues across all end markets, excluding data center. The top line was also above the midpoint of management’s guidance of $1.25 billion (+/- 5%).

Considering better-than-expected second-quarter performance, Marvell initiated a strong fiscal third-quarter guidance for both revenues and earnings. The stock has gained 15.8% in the year-to-date period. We expect its share price to improve, given the strong guidance for the fiscal third quarter.

Marvell Technology, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Marvell Technology, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Marvell Technology, Inc. Quote

MRVL’s End Market Performance

Data center revenues of $881 million increased 92% year over year and 8% sequentially. The robust year-over-year and sequential increase was primarily driven by strong traction in electro-optics products, custom silicon, storage and switch divisions.

The segment accounted for 69.2% of the quarter’s total revenues, highlighting that it is currently MRVL’s largest end market. Our estimate for Data Center’s fiscal second-quarter revenues was pegged at $863.5 million.

Revenues from enterprise networking plunged 54% year over year and 1% sequentially to $151 million and accounted for 12% of the total revenues. The year-over-year decline was primarily due to the weak demand environment and ongoing inventory correction in this end market. Our estimate for enterprise networking’s fiscal second-quarter revenues was pegged at $153 million.

Carrier infrastructure revenues, which constituted 6% of the total revenues, plunged 72% year over year and rose 6% sequentially to $76 million due to a soft demand environment and ongoing inventory correction. Our estimate for the division’s fiscal second-quarter revenues was pegged at $71.7 million.

Automotive/Industrial revenues declined 31% year over year and 2% sequentially to $76.2 million due to inventory correction measures adopted by customers of this end market. Revenues from this segment constituted 6% of the total revenues. Our estimate for the Automotive/Industrial’s fiscal second-quarter revenues was pegged at $77.7 million.

Consumer revenues, representing 7% of the total revenues, decreased 47% year over year while growing 112% sequentially to $89 million. Our estimate for Consumer’s fiscal second-quarter revenues was pegged at $83.9 million.

Operating Details of MRVL

Marvell’s non-GAAP gross profit of $787.5 million reflected a decrease of 2.5% on a year-over-year basis while increasing 8.8% sequentially. The non-GAAP gross margin of 61.9% expanded 160 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis but contracted 50 bps sequentially.

Non-GAAP operating expenses totaled $455.8 million compared with $448 million in the year-ago quarter and $453.8 million in the previous quarter.

Marvell’s non-GAAP operating margin of 26.1% contracted 80 bps year over year and expanded 280 bps sequentially.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Marvell exited the fiscal second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $808.7 million compared with $847.7 million in the previous quarter. The company’s long-term debt totaled $3.99 billion, which was lower than the previous quarter’s $4.03 billion.

The company generated cash worth $306.4 million through operational activities in the fiscal second quarter. MRVL returned $227 million to shareholders by repurchasing $175 million worth of common stock and making $52 million in dividend payments in the quarter under review.

Guidance

For the third quarter of fiscal 2025, Marvell expects revenues of $1.45 billion (+/- 5%). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.40 billion. The non-GAAP gross margin is projected to be 61%, while non-GAAP operating expenses are estimated to be $465 million.

The company projects non-GAAP earnings per share for the fiscal third quarter to be 40 cents (+/- $0.05), and the consensus mark for the same is currently pegged at 38 cents.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

MRVL currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Aspen Technology AZPN, Celestica CLS and Arista Networks ANET, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The consensus mark for Aspen’s 2025 earnings has been revised upward by 70 cents to $7.43 per share over the past 30 days, indicating a 12.8% year-over-year increase. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 13.1%. The stock has lost 2.7% year to date.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Celestica’s 2024 earnings has been revised upward by 33 cents to $3.65 per share in the past 60 days suggesting year-over-year growth of 50.2%. Shares of Celestica have surged 72% year to date.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista’s 2024 earnings has been revised upward by 30 cents to $8.24 per share in the past 30 days, indicating an increase of 18.73% on a year-over-year basis. Shares of ANET have jumped 46.7% year to date. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 17.2%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Celestica, Inc. (CLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.