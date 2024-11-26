Martin Marietta upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Adrian Huerta upgraded Martin Marietta (MLM) to Overweight from Neutral. With the sector trading at peak multiples, the firm believes the current narrative is priced for perfection and that any signs of growth weakness could pose a de-rating risk.
