Marti Technologies Appoints New Interim CFO

November 01, 2024 — 05:27 pm EDT

Marti Technologies (MRT) has released an update.

Marti Technologies has appointed Deniz Terlemez as its new Interim Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Oguz Erkan. Terlemez, who has extensive experience in finance roles across various industries, was previously the company’s Finance Director and is expected to build on the strong foundations laid by Erkan to scale the company’s ride-hailing business.

