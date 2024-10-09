News & Insights

Markets

Marston's 13-week Like-for-like Sales Up 3.8%

October 09, 2024 — 02:33 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Marston's Plc (MARS.L), a British pub and hotel operator, reported that its like-for-like sales for the 13-week period ended 28 September 2024 increased 3.8%. Food sales in this period performed exceptionally well, a positive indicator as it approaches the festive season.

Total retail sales in the Group's managed and franchised pubs, excluding disposals, for the 52 weeks ended 28 September 2024 were 5.8% higher than the prior year, with growth in like-for-like sales of 4.8% outperforming the broader market.

The company's strong trading performance and growth prospects, coupled with its continued focus on cost efficiency, give management confidence in the company's ability to deliver pub profitability in line with market consensus for fiscal year 2024. Fiscal year 2024 Market consensus for Underlying profit before tax, excluding the contribution from CMBC, is 40.5 million pounds.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.