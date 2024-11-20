News & Insights

Marriott To Open Second EDITION Hotels In Shanghai

(RTTNews) - Marriott International, Inc. (MAR), Wednesday announced an agreement with a development group to bring the second EDITION Hotels to Shanghai in the Putuo district, adjacent to Changfeng Park.

Set to open in 2026, the hotel is expected to enhance standard of luxury hospitality in Shanghai.

Currently, Marriott's stock is trading at $279.03, down 0.09 percent on the Nasdaq.

