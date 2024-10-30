News & Insights

Stocks

Marmota Limited Reports Record Gold Discoveries

October 30, 2024 — 06:39 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Marmota Limited (AU:MEU) has released an update.

Marmota Limited has announced a record-breaking quarter with over 20,000 meters of RC drilling, leading to significant gold discoveries. The company found new high-grade gold extensions at Aurora Tank, expected to be highly profitable due to their proximity to the surface, and made a new discovery at Goolagong. Additionally, Marmota completed its first drilling at the Campfire Bore gold project, marking a successful expansion of its exploration efforts.

For further insights into AU:MEU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.