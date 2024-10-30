Marmota Limited Reports Record Gold Discoveries

Marmota Limited (AU:MEU) has released an update.

Marmota Limited has announced a record-breaking quarter with over 20,000 meters of RC drilling, leading to significant gold discoveries. The company found new high-grade gold extensions at Aurora Tank, expected to be highly profitable due to their proximity to the surface, and made a new discovery at Goolagong. Additionally, Marmota completed its first drilling at the Campfire Bore gold project, marking a successful expansion of its exploration efforts.

