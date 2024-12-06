Marks and Spencer Directors Gain Share Options

Marks and Spencer (GB:MKS) has released an update.

Marks and Spencer Group has announced that key figures within the company have been granted options to purchase shares under its Sharesave scheme. This initiative, which allows employees to save monthly and buy shares at a predetermined price, could potentially boost employee investment and confidence in the company’s future. The options were granted to directors S Berendji and A Freudmann, reflecting their significant roles within the organization.

