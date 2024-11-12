Marinus Pharmaceuticals reports Q3 EPS (42c), consensus (41c)

Reports Q3 revenue $8.5M, consensus $9.4M. “This is a pivotal time for Sangamo as we build upon our recent strong momentum with news of a clear regulatory pathway to Accelerated Approval in the U.S. for ST-920 in Fabry disease, accelerating time to potential approval by approximately three years,” said Sandy Macrae, CEO. “Alongside Pfizer’s Hemophilia A program activities, and against a backdrop of our recent epigenetic regulation and capsid license agreement with Genentech, these developments create a strong foundation for our core neurology pipeline, which continues to advance. We were thrilled to submit our first neurology IND application this quarter for ST-503 for the treatment of intractable pain due to idiopathic small fiber neuropathy and expect to be in the clinic in mid-2025. We are proud of our scientific and strategic execution so far this year and are continuing to work diligently to secure additional funding to further advance our wholly owned neurology programs, capsid delivery technology and next-generation genome engineering capabilities.”

