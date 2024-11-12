News & Insights

Stocks

Marinus Pharmaceuticals reports Q3 EPS (42c), consensus (41c)

November 12, 2024 — 04:06 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue $8.5M, consensus $9.4M. “This is a pivotal time for Sangamo as we build upon our recent strong momentum with news of a clear regulatory pathway to Accelerated Approval in the U.S. for ST-920 in Fabry disease, accelerating time to potential approval by approximately three years,” said Sandy Macrae, CEO. “Alongside Pfizer’s Hemophilia A program activities, and against a backdrop of our recent epigenetic regulation and capsid license agreement with Genentech, these developments create a strong foundation for our core neurology pipeline, which continues to advance. We were thrilled to submit our first neurology IND application this quarter for ST-503 for the treatment of intractable pain due to idiopathic small fiber neuropathy and expect to be in the clinic in mid-2025. We are proud of our scientific and strategic execution so far this year and are continuing to work diligently to secure additional funding to further advance our wholly owned neurology programs, capsid delivery technology and next-generation genome engineering capabilities.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-movingbreaking financial news Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on MRNS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MRNS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.