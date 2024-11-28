Marco Polo Marine Reports Strong FY2024 Results

Marco Polo Marine Ltd. (SG:5LY) has released an update.

Marco Polo Marine Ltd. reported a 6.1% increase in gross profit for FY2024, reaching S$48.5 million, despite a slight revenue decline. The company’s net cash position stands strong at S$35.8 million, allowing it to maintain an unchanged final dividend. With plans to launch a new Commissioning Service Operation Vessel in 2025, Marco Polo Marine is positioning itself for future growth.

