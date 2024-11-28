News & Insights

Stocks

Marco Polo Marine Reports Strong FY2024 Results

November 28, 2024 — 04:43 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Marco Polo Marine Ltd. (SG:5LY) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Marco Polo Marine Ltd. reported a 6.1% increase in gross profit for FY2024, reaching S$48.5 million, despite a slight revenue decline. The company’s net cash position stands strong at S$35.8 million, allowing it to maintain an unchanged final dividend. With plans to launch a new Commissioning Service Operation Vessel in 2025, Marco Polo Marine is positioning itself for future growth.

For further insights into SG:5LY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.