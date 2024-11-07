News & Insights

Marchex Approves Stock Options for Directors

November 07, 2024 — 04:59 pm EST

Marchex ( (MCHX) ) has shared an announcement.

Following the re-election of directors at Marchex, Inc.’s 2024 annual stockholder meeting, the company approved stock option grants for each director under its 2021 Stock Incentive Plan. Directors will receive 50,000 options, with an exercise price set at the stock’s closing price on the grant date, vesting over two years, and $7,500 quarterly cash payments for board service.

