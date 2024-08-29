Maravai LifeSciences' Cygnus & TriLink Unveil AccuRes DNA Kits

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. MRVI, through its subsidiaries Cygnus Technologies and TriLink BioTechnologies, has announced the launch of AccuRes Host Cell DNA Quantification Kits. This latest launch blends Cygnus’ advanced extraction techniques with TriLink’s cutting-edge CleanAmp dNTPs technology. The AccuRes kits offer increased sensitivity and specificity in detecting host cell DNA, ensuring the production of biotherapeutics that meet and exceed the most rigorous regulatory standards.

Maravai LifeSciences, a leader in life sciences, drives innovation by providing critical products and services across nucleic acid synthesis, biologics safety testing and more. Its companies, Cygnus Technologies and TriLink BioTechnologies, play pivotal roles in the biopharmaceutical industry. Their combined efforts empower pharmaceutical leaders to meet the most pressing challenges in drug development and beyond.

Significance of MRVI’s AccuRes DNA Kits

The launch of AccuRes Host Cell DNA Quantification Kits by Maravai LifeSciences marks a significant advancement in biotherapeutic manufacturing. As the industry evolves toward more complex and precise drug formulations, the need for accurate monitoring of residual host cell DNA has become paramount.Regulatory standards require that host cell DNA levels stay within 10-100 pg per dose, necessitating a highly sensitive and accurate assay to monitor both in-process samples and final drug substances for lot release.

AccuRes kits, with their state-of-the-art probe-based quantification and compatibility with various qPCR instruments, offer a reliable and cost-effective solution for biopharmaceutical companies. By combining Cygnus' proprietary DNA extraction methods with TriLink’s patented CleanAmp dNTPs and a Hot Start Taq DNA Polymerase, these kits not only enhance assay performance but also ensure compliance with stringent regulatory requirements, ultimately contributing to safer and more effective production of biopharmaceuticals.

More on MRVI’s AccuRes Kits

The AccuRes Host Cell DNA kits utilize probe-based quantification to ensure high specificity for the target host cell line, avoiding the detection of off-target DNA. Featuring a FAM-labeled nucleic acid probe quenched by BHQ-1 until PCR extension, these kits are compatible with any qPCR instrument that detects FAM signals, reducing the need for additional equipment. The all-in-one kits include all necessary reagents for DNA extraction, PCR master mix, primers/probes, and DNA standards, offering exceptional sensitivity.

Market Prospects Favoring MRVI

Per a report in Coherent Market Insights, the DNA test kit market size is estimated to be worth $1.86 billion in 2024. It is anticipated to reach $5.4 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 16.4%.

The robust growth will be primarily fueled by heightened awareness of ancestry and origins, coupled with a surge in product launches that cater to this growing area of interest.

Recent Developments at Maravai Lifesciences

In May, TriLink BioTechnologies partnered with Johns Hopkins University to accelerate RNA therapeutics research and discovery. TriLink's investment in the center includes direct funding, technical expertise, and access to essential discovery and manufacturing supplies, all aimed at advancing mRNA development and lowering barriers to innovation in nucleic acid-based therapies.

In April, TriLink BioTechnologies signed a non-exclusive License and Supply Agreement with Lonza to expand access to TriLink’s CleanCap mRNA capping technologies. As demand for mRNA therapies grows, this partnership enables Lonza to incorporate TriLink's patented CleanCap analogs into its global mRNA development and manufacturing services, from pre-clinical stages through Phase III.

MRVI Stock Price Performance

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences have risen 39.8% so far this year compared with the industry’s 11.6% rise. The S&P 500 has witnessed a 17.8% rise in the same time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Favorable Earnings Surprise Trend

Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 116.67%.

