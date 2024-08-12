News & Insights

Bitcoin

Marathon Digital Now Stamps All Bitcoin Mined In America as "Made in USA"

August 12, 2024 — 03:59 pm EDT

Written by Nik Hoffman for Bitcoin Magazine

Marathon Digital Holdings, a leading U.S.-based Bitcoin mining company, has announced that all Bitcoin blocks mined in America will now be stamped with the label "Made in USA". The company declared on X, "MARA is Team USA, proudly declared in each American-made bitcoin block we mine."

Fred Thiel, CEO of Marathon Digital, emphasized this commitment, stating, "Every block mined by MARA Pool in the USA is proudly stamped 'Made in USA'. We are the only large-scale miner who can do this because we run our own pool and ensure that all the blocks mined by MARA Pool are made in the USA."

This initiative coincides with comments made earlier this summer by Presidential candidate Donald Trump, who expressed a desire for "all the remaining Bitcoin to be MADE IN THE USA!!!" as Trump believes more Bitcoin mining done in the country will contribute to America’s goal of becoming energy dominant. He also reiterated his support for domestic Bitcoin mining at the Bitcoin 2024 Conference in Nashville, pledging to ensure that American miners receive the electricity needed to mine more Bitcoin here in the USA.

Earlier today, Marathon Digital announced a $250 million private offering of convertible notes, with the proceeds aimed at purchasing more Bitcoin, following the strategy of corporate Bitcoin accumulation pioneered by MicroStrategy.

