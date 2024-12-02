News & Insights

Stocks

Marathon Digital Expands Bitcoin Holdings and Financing

December 02, 2024 — 07:21 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Marathon Digital Holdings ( (MARA) ) has issued an announcement.

MARA Holdings, Inc. announced a strategic move by acquiring 6,484 bitcoin for $618.3 million and plans to offer $700 million in zero-coupon convertible senior notes. The proceeds will be used to repurchase existing notes and acquire more bitcoin, aiming to bolster their financial position and support corporate growth, making it an intriguing development for those monitoring digital asset investments.

For an in-depth examination of MARA stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MARA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.