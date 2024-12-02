Marathon Digital Expands Bitcoin Holdings and Financing

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Marathon Digital Holdings ( (MARA) ) has issued an announcement.

MARA Holdings, Inc. announced a strategic move by acquiring 6,484 bitcoin for $618.3 million and plans to offer $700 million in zero-coupon convertible senior notes. The proceeds will be used to repurchase existing notes and acquire more bitcoin, aiming to bolster their financial position and support corporate growth, making it an intriguing development for those monitoring digital asset investments.

