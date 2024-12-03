News & Insights

MARA To Acquire Wind Farm In Hansford County, Texas - Quick Facts

December 03, 2024 — 08:41 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - MARA (MARA) announced entering into a definitive agreement to acquire a wind farm in Hansford County, Texas, with 240 MW of interconnection capacity and 114 MW of nameplate wind capacity. MARA will develop and operate a behind-the-meter data center powered entirely by the sites 114 MW of wind capacity at zero-marginal energy cost.

The company said the wind farm joins a growing global fleet of renewably powered data centers owned and operated by MARA, and will play an integral role in furthering the companys commitment to sustainability.

