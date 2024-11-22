Maps S.p.A. Reports Strong Growth in 2023

Maps S.p.A. (IT:MAPS) has released an update.

Maps S.p.A., an innovative SME specializing in digital transformation, reported a robust financial performance for 2023, with revenues rising 11% to 27.5 million euros and a healthy EBITDA margin of 18%. The company has significantly expanded its product and recurring fee revenues over the past five years, driven by strategic acquisitions and a focus on sectors like healthcare and energy. This growth underscores Maps Group’s evolving business model and its commitment to leveraging data for better decision-making and innovation.

