Maple Leaf Green World Launches Green Housing Project

November 07, 2024 — 09:42 am EST

Maple Leaf Green World (TSE:MGW) has released an update.

Maple Leaf Green World Inc. has partnered with Green Castle Environmental Ltd. to manage a zero-emission affordable housing project in Alberta’s Palliser Region, addressing the local housing shortage. This collaboration aims to construct energy-efficient homes, leveraging Green Castle’s construction expertise and Maple Leaf’s capital investment. The project is poised to support the growing demand for housing driven by the region’s economic expansion.

