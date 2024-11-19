News & Insights

Mapfre Boosts Solvency Ratio to 202.4% in 2024

November 19, 2024 — 03:04 am EST

Mapfre, SA (ES:MAP) has released an update.

Mapfre, SA has achieved a notable increase in its Solvency II ratio, reaching 202.4% by the end of September 2024. This improvement reflects the company’s strong financial health, supported by diversified investments and robust asset-liability management. The firm’s eligible own funds have grown to 9,590 million euros, with a substantial portion attributed to high-quality funds.

