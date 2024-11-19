Mapfre Boosts Solvency Ratio to 202.4% in 2024

Mapfre, SA (ES:MAP) has released an update.
Don't Miss out on Research Tools:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Mapfre, SA has achieved a notable increase in its Solvency II ratio, reaching 202.4% by the end of September 2024. This improvement reflects the company’s strong financial health, supported by diversified investments and robust asset-liability management. The firm’s eligible own funds have grown to 9,590 million euros, with a substantial portion attributed to high-quality funds.
For further insights into ES:MAP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Boeing (NYSE:BA) Layoffs Expand, Start Hitting Multiple Factories
- Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) New Computer is Exclusively a Cloud Machine
- Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Warns About Tariff-Driven Price Hikes
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.