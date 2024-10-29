News & Insights

Mapfre Announces Strategic Board Appointments

October 29, 2024 — 03:27 am EDT

Mapfre, SA (ES:MAP) has released an update.

Mapfre, S.A. has announced key appointments to its board committees, effective January 1, 2025, including Antonio Gómez Ciria to the Executive Committee, José Luis Perelli Alonso to the Risk and Sustainability Committee, and Ana Isabel Fernández Álvarez to the Appointments and Remuneration Committee. These strategic moves are expected to strengthen the company’s governance structure.

