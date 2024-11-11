Many Peaks Minerals Launches New Drilling Campaigns

Many Peaks Gold Ltd. (AU:MPK) has released an update.

Many Peaks Minerals Ltd. has launched ambitious drilling campaigns at their Ferké and Odienné gold projects in Côte d’Ivoire, targeting extensions of high-grade gold mineralization. With over 10,000 meters of drilling planned for the upcoming months and both projects fully funded, the company aims to capitalize on previous successes and explore new opportunities in these highly prospective regions. Investors are keenly watching as Many Peaks advances its exploration efforts in the wake of the West African wet season.

