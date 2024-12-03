News & Insights

Manuka Resources Announces Director Retirement

December 03, 2024 — 02:22 am EST

Manuka Resources Ltd (AU:MKR) has released an update.

Manuka Resources Ltd announced the retirement of Tony McPaul from its board after nine years of impactful service, highlighting his contributions in guiding the company through key operational phases. Executive Chair Dennis Karp praised McPaul’s expertise and dedication, wishing him success in his future endeavors. This leadership change marks a significant moment for investors watching Manuka’s strategic direction.

