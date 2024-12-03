Manuka Resources Announces Director Retirement

Manuka Resources Ltd (AU:MKR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Manuka Resources Ltd announced the retirement of Tony McPaul from its board after nine years of impactful service, highlighting his contributions in guiding the company through key operational phases. Executive Chair Dennis Karp praised McPaul’s expertise and dedication, wishing him success in his future endeavors. This leadership change marks a significant moment for investors watching Manuka’s strategic direction.

For further insights into AU:MKR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.