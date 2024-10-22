Manhattan Associates price target raised to $304 from $263 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Manhattan Associates (MANH) to $304 from $263 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said they remain positive on the fundamental case for positive estimate revisions into FY25, but the stock is likely due for temporary consolidation following strong performance post-2Q24 results when the setup was more amenable to being long against negative short-term expectations.

