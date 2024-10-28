News & Insights

Manchester United Announces Managerial Change Amidst Trophy Wins

October 28, 2024 — 04:58 pm EDT

Manchester United (MANU) has released an update.

Manchester United has announced the departure of Erik ten Hag as the men’s first-team manager, after a successful stint where he secured two domestic trophies. Stepping in as interim head coach is Ruud van Nistelrooy, who will temporarily steer the team while the club searches for a permanent replacement. This change in leadership could impact Manchester United’s strategic direction and investor sentiment in the near term.

