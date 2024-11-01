Mammoth Energy reports Q3 EPS (50c) vs. (2c) last year

Reports Q3 revenue $$40.0M vs. $65.0M last year. CEO Arty Straehla commented, “Softness across our Well Completion Services markets appeared to have bottomed in the third quarter, and we expect a rebound in the fourth quarter. More importantly, we were pleased to have recently received a total of $168.4M of the $188.4M owed to our subsidiary through the Settlement Agreement with the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, or PREPA. We are now debt free and have plans to invest in both our Infrastructure Services and Well Completion Services divisions over the next year. In Infrastructure Services, we will be investing in additional crews and our engineering services capabilities to better serve our customers. In our Well Completion Services division, we will be upgrading pressure pumping equipment to more efficient dual fuel Tier 4 technology. We believe this investment positions us to capitalize on rising demand as markets are anticipated to improve later next year. Now that we are debt free and have significant capital to invest into our businesses, we believe we have an excellent platform to increase shareholder value.”

