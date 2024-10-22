News & Insights

Mama’s Creations Appoints UHY as New Auditor

October 22, 2024 — 08:59 am EDT

Mama’s Creations, a leading marketer of fresh deli prepared foods, has engaged UHY as its new independent auditor, marking a significant step in its strategic transformation. The decision aligns with the company’s growth and its vision to become a major deli solutions provider. With a diverse product portfolio and expanded distribution, Mama’s Creations aims to address consumer needs through a one-stop-shop platform.

