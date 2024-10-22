Mama’s Creations Appoints UHY as New Auditor

An update from Mama’s Creations ( (MAMA) ) is now available.

Mama’s Creations, a leading marketer of fresh deli prepared foods, has engaged UHY as its new independent auditor, marking a significant step in its strategic transformation. The decision aligns with the company’s growth and its vision to become a major deli solutions provider. With a diverse product portfolio and expanded distribution, Mama’s Creations aims to address consumer needs through a one-stop-shop platform.

Learn more about MAMA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.