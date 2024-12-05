Mako Gold Faces Setback in Aurum Takeover Bid

Mako Gold Limited (AU:MKG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Mako Gold Limited’s off-market takeover bid by Aurum Resources Limited has hit a stumbling block as the option offers have lapsed due to unmet transfer conditions. Although Aurum could potentially make a new offer for Mako’s options, there is no obligation to do so unless they secure 90% voting power in Mako. Investors should note the implications as Mako Optionholders regain the freedom to manage their securities independently.

For further insights into AU:MKG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.