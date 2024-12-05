News & Insights

Mako Gold Faces Setback in Aurum Takeover Bid

December 05, 2024 — 04:12 am EST

Mako Gold Limited (AU:MKG) has released an update.

Mako Gold Limited’s off-market takeover bid by Aurum Resources Limited has hit a stumbling block as the option offers have lapsed due to unmet transfer conditions. Although Aurum could potentially make a new offer for Mako’s options, there is no obligation to do so unless they secure 90% voting power in Mako. Investors should note the implications as Mako Optionholders regain the freedom to manage their securities independently.

