Majestic Gold Expands with Muping Project Acquisition

Majestic Gold (TSE:MJS) has released an update.
Majestic Gold Corp. has announced its acquisition of a 52% stake in Yantai City Mujin Mining Company Limited, a move that includes the Muping Gold Project and is valued at approximately CAD$15.8 million. This acquisition is part of the company’s strategy to expand its mineral resources, with the Muping Gold Project featuring significant gold reserves. The deal is subject to regulatory approvals and filings.
