Mainz Biomed Partners with Thermo Fisher for Cancer Screening

November 12, 2024 — 10:39 am EST

Mainz Biomed B.V. (MYNZ) has released an update.

Mainz Biomed has announced a collaboration with Thermo Fisher Scientific to develop a next-generation colorectal cancer screening test. This partnership aims to leverage Thermo Fisher’s advanced technologies to enhance Mainz Biomed’s mRNA-based screening tests, which have shown significant clinical success in detecting early-stage cancer and precancerous lesions. The collaboration is set to accelerate the availability of innovative cancer screening solutions globally.

