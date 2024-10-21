News & Insights

Mainz Biomed Highlights Growth and Innovations for 2025

October 21, 2024 — 08:50 am EDT

Mainz Biomed B.V. (MYNZ) has released an update.

Mainz Biomed reported a promising mid-year financial performance, with a 4% increase in revenue and a significant 32% reduction in operational losses. The company’s groundbreaking cancer detection studies, along with improvements to its ColoAlert® product, are paving the way for growth in 2025. Strategic initiatives focus on expanding European business and developing next-generation cancer screening products, aiming to enhance shareholder value.

