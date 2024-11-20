Magnum Mining Secures Major Brazilian Landholding

Magnum Mining and Exploration Limited (AU:MGU) has released an update.
Magnum Mining and Exploration Ltd (ASX: MGU) experienced a notable surge in both price and trading volume, prompting a trading halt as the company prepared to announce a significant agreement to secure a major rare earths landholding in Brazil. This strategic move is expected to enhance their portfolio and impact market interest in the company’s securities.
