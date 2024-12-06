News & Insights

Stocks

Magnetite Mines Director Increases Stake with New Options

December 06, 2024 — 01:08 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Magnetite Mines Limited (AU:MGT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Magnetite Mines Limited has announced a change in the securities interests of Director Paul White, as he acquired additional listed options under the company’s Loyalty Options Offer. Following the transaction, White now holds a substantial number of fully paid ordinary shares and listed options, reflecting his commitment to the company’s future growth. This move may attract attention from investors tracking insider activities and stock performance in the mining sector.

For further insights into AU:MGT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.