Magnetic Resources Issues Director Performance Rights

Magnetic Resources NL (AU:MAU) has released an update.
Magnetic Resources NL has announced the issuance of 5 million unquoted Director Performance Rights as part of an employee incentive scheme. These securities are set to be issued on December 6, 2024, though they will not be quoted on the ASX. This move reflects the company’s focus on incentivizing key personnel through tailored equity offerings.
