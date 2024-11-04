Magna Mining Unveils New Copper Zone Discovery

Magna Mining (TSE:NICU) has released an update.

Magna Mining has announced the discovery of a promising new copper zone at its Shakespeare Project in Sudbury, Ontario. The first drillhole intersected significant copper mineralization, highlighting the potential for further exploration and expansion in this previously untested area. This development could enhance the project’s value, drawing interest from investors in the mining sector.

