Magna Mining Sets Shareholder Meeting Date

May 31, 2024 — 05:21 pm EDT

Magna Mining (TSE:NICU) has released an update.

Magna Mining Inc. has scheduled its annual and special meeting for shareholders on June 28, 2024, in Sudbury, Ontario, with related materials to be available on SEDAR+. The company, which operates in the exploration and development of nickel, copper, and PGM in the Sudbury region, is known for its flagship Shakespeare and Crean Hill mines. The Shakespeare Mine is particularly notable for its readiness for construction and operation of a significant mining project.

