Magmatic Resources Restructures Leadership for Growth

October 27, 2024 — 10:37 pm EDT

Magmatic Resources Ltd. (AU:MAG) has released an update.

Magmatic Resources Ltd. has appointed David Richardson as Managing Director, effective immediately, following the resignation of Adam McKinnon. With a strong background in corporate leadership and experience in significant capital raisings and joint ventures, Richardson is set to lead the company alongside new Non-Executive Chairman David Berrie. The board also welcomes Malcom Norris and Christine Nicolau, bringing extensive expertise to bolster Magmatic’s exploration and development projects.

