Maggie Beer Holdings Reports FY24 Financial Overview

November 27, 2024 — 08:40 pm EST

Maggie Beer Holdings Ltd. (AU:MBH) has released an update.

Maggie Beer Holdings Ltd. reports a slight increase in net sales for FY24, reaching $89.4 million, a 0.8% rise compared to the previous year. Despite this growth, the company faced a trading EBITDA loss of $2.9 million, with a notable impact from increased business costs. The balance sheet remains strong with $4.7 million in cash and no debt, highlighting financial resilience amidst challenges.

