Maggie Beer Holdings Reports FY24 Financial Overview

Maggie Beer Holdings Ltd. (AU:MBH) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Maggie Beer Holdings Ltd. reports a slight increase in net sales for FY24, reaching $89.4 million, a 0.8% rise compared to the previous year. Despite this growth, the company faced a trading EBITDA loss of $2.9 million, with a notable impact from increased business costs. The balance sheet remains strong with $4.7 million in cash and no debt, highlighting financial resilience amidst challenges.
For further insights into AU:MBH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Here Is a Look into the Boeing (NYSE:BA) Contract Offers That Ended Its Strike
- What If Elon Musk Actually Did Buy the Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Channels?
- Long John Silver: Pirate, Mutineer, and Personal Finance Guru?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.