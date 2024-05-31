News & Insights

MAG Silver Prepares for Potential $250M Securities Offering

May 31, 2024 — 08:07 pm EDT

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) has released an update.

MAG Silver Corp. has completed the regulatory filing process for a final base shelf prospectus, enabling the company to potentially issue various securities up to the value of U.S.$250 million over the next 25 months. These offerings will be dependent on market conditions and may include a diverse mix of common shares, debt securities, and other financial instruments. The company, however, has stated it has no immediate plans to issue any securities under this new prospectus.

