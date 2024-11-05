Madrigal Pharmaceuticals price target raised to $236 from $194 at B. Riley

B. Riley analyst Mayank Mamtani raised the firm’s price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) to $236 from $194 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. Madrigal’s Q3 earnings “blowout” print reaffirmed Rezdiffra’s robust early launch trends in advanced nonalcoholic steatohepatitis patients and competitor Novo Nordisk’s (NVO) positive Phase III ESSENCE liver biopsy readout a net positive at large for the MASH therapeutics’ landscape and drove a 40% equity move, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Further upside for Madrigal is limited, however, due to flattening Rezdiffra new prescriptions and the floodgates opened for multiple next-gen GLP1 based therapies, the firm says.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on MDGL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.