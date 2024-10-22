Mader Group Director Sells 100,000 Shares

News & Insights

Mader Group Ltd (AU:MAD) has released an update.

Mader Group Ltd has announced a change in the shareholding of its director, Justin Nuich, who recently disposed of 100,000 fully paid ordinary shares. The shares, previously held indirectly through his spouse, were sold at $5.75 per share. Following the sale, Nuich’s indirect interest in Mader Group now stands at 854,000 fully paid ordinary shares.

