Mad Paws Expands Marketing and Achieves EBITDA Breakeven

October 22, 2024 — 06:47 pm EDT

Mad Paws Holdings Ltd. (AU:MPA) has released an update.

Mad Paws Holdings Limited reported a mixed financial quarter with operating revenues slightly declining by 2% compared to the previous period. However, the company achieved a cash EBITDA breakeven and launched a successful above-the-line marketing campaign in Melbourne and Brisbane, resulting in an 18% increase in new customers. This momentum positions Mad Paws for further growth as they expand their marketing efforts into more cities.

